Intech Investment Management LLC Has $12.36 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 132.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,685 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $12,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.4% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.37.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $89.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.86.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

