Intech Investment Management LLC Has $13.56 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,470 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 12,638 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after purchasing an additional 511,696 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,078,153,000 after buying an additional 281,950 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,479,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,134,626,000 after buying an additional 92,571 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $876,948,000 after buying an additional 60,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $198.84 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.55 and its 200-day moving average is $203.81. The company has a market capitalization of $121.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.56.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

