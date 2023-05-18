Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 501.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 123,216 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Targa Resources worth $10,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRGP shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.82.

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.4 %

Targa Resources stock opened at $69.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.28. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $55.56 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 51.81%.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.