Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $10.61 Million in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,610,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FNV opened at $153.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $109.70 and a 1 year high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FNV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

