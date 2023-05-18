Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,423 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $10,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 307.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Moderna stock opened at $125.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $62,621.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,302.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 422,342 shares of company stock worth $61,035,619 in the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.13.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

See Also

