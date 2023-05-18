Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 4,862 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,862 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.4 %

PM opened at $93.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $145.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.78 and its 200 day moving average is $98.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $109.81.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 20,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $2,036,892.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,525.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,308 shares of company stock valued at $10,851,692. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

