Intech Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Allegion worth $12,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $667,802,000 after purchasing an additional 127,546 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,035,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $426,038,000 after acquiring an additional 227,955 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,714,000 after acquiring an additional 109,878 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,055,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $94,615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Allegion by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,433,000 after purchasing an additional 24,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $109.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.34 and a 200 day moving average of $109.60. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $123.46. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 61.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total value of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.