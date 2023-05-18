Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,847 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after acquiring an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,247 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

Intel Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of INTC traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.63. The stock had a trading volume of 13,874,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,374,246. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $44.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.91. The company has a market cap of $123.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.38, a PEG ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

