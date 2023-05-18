Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Down to $2.38

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.38, but opened at $2.33. Inter & Co, Inc. shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 31,089 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.60 to $4.20 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Inter & Co, Inc. from $4.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $968.34 million and a PE ratio of 119.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter & Co, Inc.

Inter & Co, Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $217.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.14 million. Inter & Co, Inc. had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.56%. Research analysts expect that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. lifted its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 4,702,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,086 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,986,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,384,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,796 shares in the last quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Phoenician Capital LLC now owns 1,836,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 300,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,347,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 224,123 shares in the last quarter. 35.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.