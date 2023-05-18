Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Intevac from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Partner Cap Sec reiterated a “fundamental buy” rating on shares of Intevac in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Intevac Price Performance

Shares of IVAC opened at $4.90 on Thursday. Intevac has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $7.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48.

Insider Transactions at Intevac

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intevac

In other Intevac news, CFO James P. Moniz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 37,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $261,954.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,039,023 shares in the company, valued at $34,920,429.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO James P. Moniz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 52,800 shares of company stock valued at $360,954 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVAC. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Intevac by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 321,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 42,994 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 0.9% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 222,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Intevac by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 57,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in Intevac by 34.8% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 208,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 53,825 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Intevac during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

