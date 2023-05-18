Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Intevac from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Partner Cap Sec reiterated a “fundamental buy” rating on shares of Intevac in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.
Intevac Price Performance
Shares of IVAC opened at $4.90 on Thursday. Intevac has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $7.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48.
Insider Transactions at Intevac
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intevac
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVAC. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Intevac by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 321,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 42,994 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intevac by 0.9% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 222,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Intevac by 5.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 57,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in Intevac by 34.8% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 208,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 53,825 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Intevac during the fourth quarter worth $527,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.
About Intevac
Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intevac (IVAC)
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
- Berry Global, The Backbone Of Consumer Packaging You Should Own
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Hits Record High on Strong Q1 Earnings
- Copart Auctions, A Little Outlet For America’s Car Problems
Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.