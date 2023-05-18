Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.38

Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38, with a volume of 6000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Intouch Insight Stock Up 4.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$9.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Intouch Insight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intouch Insight Ltd. develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service platforms, and delivers services for private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's software platforms include IntouchIntelligence, IntouchCapture, IntouchCheck, IntouchSurvey, and LiaCX that facilitate the development of data collection programs comprising event mystery shopping, site adults, event lead capture, customer satisfaction surveys, and mobile forms, checklists, and audits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intouch Insight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intouch Insight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.