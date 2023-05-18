Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.35.

Intuit Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $431.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a 52-week low of $351.90 and a 52-week high of $490.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $429.42 and a 200 day moving average of $410.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,323. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Intuit by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

