Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) versus Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Financial Review

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Rating) and Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Intuitive Machines and Coda Octopus Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuitive Machines N/A N/A -$190,000.00 N/A N/A Coda Octopus Group $22.23 million 4.36 $4.30 million $0.39 22.57

Coda Octopus Group has higher revenue and earnings than Intuitive Machines.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuitive Machines 0 0 3 0 3.00 Coda Octopus Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Intuitive Machines and Coda Octopus Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Intuitive Machines presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 156.41%. Coda Octopus Group has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.95%. Given Intuitive Machines’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intuitive Machines is more favorable than Coda Octopus Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Intuitive Machines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.8% of Coda Octopus Group shares are held by institutional investors. 33.0% of Coda Octopus Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Intuitive Machines has a beta of -0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 175% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coda Octopus Group has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intuitive Machines and Coda Octopus Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuitive Machines N/A -4.94% -0.06% Coda Octopus Group 20.39% 10.29% 9.46%

Summary

Coda Octopus Group beats Intuitive Machines on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuitive Machines

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Inflection Point Acquisition Corp.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of subsea products. It operates through the Marine Technology Business (Products) and Marine Engineering Business (Services) segments. The Marine Technology Business segment develops solutions for subsea and underwater markets. The Marine Engineering Business segment supplies engineering services primarily to prime defense contractors. It also operates through the Americas, Europe, Australia or Asia, and Middle East or Africa geographical segments. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

