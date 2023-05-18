Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) PT Raised to $347.00 at Truist Financial

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Truist Financial from $325.00 to $347.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ISRG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.50.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $308.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.00 billion, a PE ratio of 84.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $308.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.85 and a 200 day moving average of $260.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total transaction of $286,272.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,276 shares of company stock worth $18,253,410 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,488,912,000 after purchasing an additional 282,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,387,785,000 after purchasing an additional 470,624 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,551,000 after acquiring an additional 544,463 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,642,287,000 after acquiring an additional 61,659 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Featured Articles

