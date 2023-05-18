Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 276,251 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 128,945 shares.The stock last traded at $29.52 and had previously closed at $29.69.
Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.63.
Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This is a boost from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF
About Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF
The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW)
- Analysts Say These 2 Mid-Cap Biotechs Have 2x Potential
- The TJX Companies Inc: A Good Pick for 2023?
- Is Unity the Best Performing Game Developer in Q2?
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.