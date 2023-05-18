Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:PLW – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 276,251 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 128,945 shares.The stock last traded at $29.52 and had previously closed at $29.69.

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.63.

Get Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This is a boost from Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF

About Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 47,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 559.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,548,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $185,000.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF (PLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. PLW was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.