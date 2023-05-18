Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Sets New 12-Month High at $137.71

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $137.71 and last traded at $137.54, with a volume of 245610 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $136.15.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 650,217 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,527,000.

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

