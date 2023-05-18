Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZGet Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

Invesco Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IVZ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,928,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,952,204. Invesco has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.64.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Invesco by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 442,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 78,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,430,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,905 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

