Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

Shares of IVZ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,928,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,952,204. Invesco has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $20.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.64.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Invesco by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 46,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 442,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 78,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,430,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $595,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,905 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

