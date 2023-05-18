Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Granger Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Granger Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.5% of Granger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Granger Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $334.84. The stock had a trading volume of 36,036,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,068,977. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $336.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $318.95 and its 200-day moving average is $308.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

