Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Surevest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ stock opened at $331.12 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $334.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.93.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

