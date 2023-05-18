Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 300,106 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 254% from the previous session’s volume of 84,720 shares.The stock last traded at $72.78 and had previously closed at $73.93.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.54 and a 200-day moving average of $72.56. The stock has a market cap of $554.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 18.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 68.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

