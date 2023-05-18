Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for AGCO (AGCO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AGCO (NYSE: AGCO):
- 5/18/2023 – AGCO is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/3/2023 – AGCO was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/3/2023 – AGCO had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $169.00 to $165.00.
- 5/3/2023 – AGCO had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $122.00 to $135.00.
- 5/2/2023 – AGCO had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $189.00.
- 4/14/2023 – AGCO was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 4/12/2023 – AGCO had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $137.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2023 – AGCO was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 4/3/2023 – AGCO was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $149.00.
AGCO Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of AGCO stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $116.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,001. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.95.
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AGCO Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AGCO news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,992 shares of company stock worth $690,203 over the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in AGCO by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in AGCO by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.
AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AGCO (AGCO)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.