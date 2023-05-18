Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for AGCO (AGCO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AGCO (NYSE: AGCO):

5/18/2023 – AGCO is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2023 – AGCO was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/3/2023 – AGCO had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $169.00 to $165.00.

5/3/2023 – AGCO had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $122.00 to $135.00.

5/2/2023 – AGCO had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $189.00.

4/14/2023 – AGCO was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/12/2023 – AGCO had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $137.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – AGCO was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/3/2023 – AGCO was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $149.00.

AGCO Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $116.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,001. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $88.55 and a 1 year high of $145.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.95.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 27.21% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGCO Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous dividend of $4.50. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

In related news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,867 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AGCO news, SVP Torsten Rudolf Willi Dehner sold 744 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $104,688.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,455.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total value of $225,207.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,992 shares of company stock worth $690,203 over the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 13,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in AGCO by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in AGCO by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

