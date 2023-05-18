iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) PT Lowered to $6.40

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by HSBC from $8.00 to $6.40 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded iQIYI from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded iQIYI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded iQIYI from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.80 to $5.10 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. OTR Global upgraded iQIYI from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.34.

Get iQIYI alerts:

iQIYI Stock Performance

Shares of IQ traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,187,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,532,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. iQIYI has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $7.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQ. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,019,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 173,852 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in iQIYI by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in iQIYI by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 177,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 60,557 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in iQIYI by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.44% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.