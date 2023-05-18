iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

CWS Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,995 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.9% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after buying an additional 121,118 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $68.54. The company had a trading volume of 12,400,576 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

