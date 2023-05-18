iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Cut by Omega Financial Group LLC

Omega Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.7% of Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Omega Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares in the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $651,913,000. Bricktown Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $473,847,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,540 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $419.64. The company had a trading volume of 841,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,052,585. The company’s 50-day moving average is $407.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.92. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $434.03. The company has a market cap of $312.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

