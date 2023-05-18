iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) Shares Down 0%

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ – Get Rating) were down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.71 and last traded at $30.73. Approximately 161,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 108,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.74.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $182.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 170.0% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 55,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 35,097 shares during the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,545,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 118,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (HEWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap Japanese stocks, while fully hedging out its exposure to the yen relative to the US dollar. HEWJ was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

