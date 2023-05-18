iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Sold by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,916 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Kooman & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,146,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 35,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 20,270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of REET traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.55. 54,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,278. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $26.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

