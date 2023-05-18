iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM) Share Price Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.42

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (NYSEARCA:FM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.42 and traded as low as $25.26. iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF shares last traded at $25.26, with a volume of 92,851 shares traded.

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. The stock has a market cap of $710.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Get iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FM. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000.

iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Frontier 100 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will concentrate its investments (that is, hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, which may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.