iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 265,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,412 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQLT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $35.75. 56,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,464. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

