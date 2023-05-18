iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $89.91

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.91 and last traded at $89.79, with a volume of 275167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.11.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.32. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 69,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 34,763 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 14,742 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period.
About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.
