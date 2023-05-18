iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,288,000. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF traded up $1.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $253.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,378. The stock has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $258.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

