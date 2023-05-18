iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,287,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,480 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Commerce Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Commerce Bank owned 1.69% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $191,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.49. 128,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,117. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $95.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

