iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) is Sagil Capital LLP’s 10th Largest Position

Sagil Capital LLP decreased its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 459,282 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust comprises approximately 2.4% of Sagil Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sagil Capital LLP’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.54. The stock had a trading volume of 12,668,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,700,883. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.15.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

