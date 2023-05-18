iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,076 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

TIP stock opened at $108.50 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

