J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $159.00 to $158.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Argus raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.18.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SJM traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $152.81. The stock had a trading volume of 167,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.21. J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $163.07.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,691.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 295.7% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

