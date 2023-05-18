Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 230.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at $23,055,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at $18,174,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $16,839,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $3,564,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $83.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44. Jabil Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.80 and a 1 year high of $89.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. Analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $707,482.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $99,243.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JBL. Raymond James increased their price objective on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jabil in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Stories

