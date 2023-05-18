Jack in the Box Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.
Jack in the Box has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Jack in the Box has a dividend payout ratio of 26.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jack in the Box to earn $6.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.
Jack in the Box Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of JACK opened at $95.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.47. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $54.80 and a 12-month high of $97.99.
Insider Activity at Jack in the Box
In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $115,731.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,092 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,669,339.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $61,210.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,454 shares in the company, valued at $984,700.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,764 shares of company stock valued at $241,356 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $98,706,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 476,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,713,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JACK shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.24.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
