Jack in the Box Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Jack in the Box has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years. Jack in the Box has a dividend payout ratio of 26.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jack in the Box to earn $6.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Jack in the Box Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of JACK opened at $95.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.47. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $54.80 and a 12-month high of $97.99.

Insider Activity at Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $395.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.44 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $115,731.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,339.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total value of $115,731.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,339.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $61,210.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,454 shares in the company, valued at $984,700.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,764 shares of company stock valued at $241,356 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Jack in the Box

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,116,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth $98,706,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 476,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,713,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the period. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JACK shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.24.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

