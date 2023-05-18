Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on JACK. UBS Group lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.24.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $95.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.47. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $97.99.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $395.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.44 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jack in the Box news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $51,052.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,324.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $115,731.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,339.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $51,052.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,764 shares of company stock valued at $241,356. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

