Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on JACK. UBS Group lifted their price target on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.24.
Jack in the Box Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $95.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.47. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $54.80 and a twelve month high of $97.99.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Jack in the Box news, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total value of $51,052.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,324.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $115,731.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,339.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Gretzema sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.99, for a total transaction of $51,052.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,324.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,764 shares of company stock valued at $241,356. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
- Berry Global, The Backbone Of Consumer Packaging You Should Own
- Copart Auctions, A Little Outlet For America’s Car Problems
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Hits Record High on Strong Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.