Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Sold by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,593 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF comprises about 2.9% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $7,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $47.77. The stock had a trading volume of 89,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,189. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.92.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

