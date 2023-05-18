JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JD. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BOCOM International lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $36.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average is $48.85. JD.com has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $68.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $42.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.18 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 9,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.