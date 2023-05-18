JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $151.18

JD Sports Fashion Plc (LON:JD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 151.18 ($1.89) and traded as high as GBX 178.10 ($2.23). JD Sports Fashion shares last traded at GBX 174.60 ($2.19), with a volume of 6,657,396 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JD has been the topic of several research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.95) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 205 ($2.57) to GBX 210 ($2.63) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.02) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 345.63 ($4.33).

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

JD Sports Fashion Trading Down 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 167.31 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 151.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,432.14, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61.

JD Sports Fashion Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at JD Sports Fashion

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from JD Sports Fashion’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th.

In other news, insider Ian Dyson acquired 40,000 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £68,400 ($85,682.07). 52.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, watches, jewellery, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.