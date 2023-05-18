JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Short Interest Down 5.3% in April

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 250,700 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 264,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,507.0 days.
JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance
JDDSF stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $2.20.
About JD Sports Fashion
