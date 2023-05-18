JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF) Short Interest Down 5.3% in April

JD Sports Fashion Plc (OTCMKTS:JDDSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 250,700 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 264,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,507.0 days.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Performance

JDDSF stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $2.20.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

About JD Sports Fashion

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists of JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.