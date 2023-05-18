Jean-Olivier Racine Sells 735 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CTO Jean-Olivier Racine sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $14,633.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 79,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,409.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jean-Olivier Racine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Jean-Olivier Racine sold 748 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $18,221.28.

Outset Medical Price Performance

Shares of OM opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.99. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 7.62.

Institutional Trading of Outset Medical

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 143.74% and a negative return on equity of 64.71%. The firm had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Outset Medical by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Outset Medical by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Outset Medical by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

See Also

