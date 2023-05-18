Jean-Olivier Racine Sells 735 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CTO Jean-Olivier Racine sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $14,633.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 79,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,409.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Jean-Olivier Racine also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 16th, Jean-Olivier Racine sold 748 shares of Outset Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $18,221.28.
Outset Medical Price Performance
Shares of OM opened at $20.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.99. Outset Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 7.62.
Institutional Trading of Outset Medical
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Outset Medical by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Outset Medical by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Outset Medical by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.
Outset Medical Company Profile
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
