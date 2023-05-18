Jefferies Financial Group Trims Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Target Price to C$42.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$53.71.

TSE:SU opened at C$38.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of C$50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$36.38 and a 52 week high of C$53.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.59.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C$0.13. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of C$13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.92 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 6.0843558 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 31.85%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

