Jefferies Financial Group Trims Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Target Price to C$42.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$53.71.
Suncor Energy Trading Up 1.4 %
TSE:SU opened at C$38.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of C$50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$36.38 and a 52 week high of C$53.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.59.
Suncor Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 31.85%.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
Further Reading
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.