Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC) Announces $0.15 Dividend

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JFBC opened at $17.95 on Thursday. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74.

Get Jeffersonville Bancorp alerts:

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter.

Jeffersonville Bancorp Company Profile

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as a bank holding company engaged in the business of managing or controlling its subsidiary bank and other business related to banking. Its banking services consist of deposits from the areas served by its banking offices and using those deposits to originate a variety of commercial, consumer, and real estate loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeffersonville Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.