Jeffrey B. Lamkin Sells 7,631 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin sold 7,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $214,583.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,303.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.31. 103,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,739. The stock has a market cap of $445.88 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $43.96.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $524.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneWater Marine

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in OneWater Marine by 13.0% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 29.8% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,719,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,180,000 after buying an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 369,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,565,000 after buying an additional 188,400 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. 57.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Articles

