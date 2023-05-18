Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $48.72

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.72 and traded as low as $47.40. Johnson Matthey shares last traded at $47.40, with a volume of 3,801 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,350 ($29.44) to GBX 2,200 ($27.56) in a report on Thursday.

Johnson Matthey Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.09.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

