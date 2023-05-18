Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Joint from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Joint from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Joint alerts:

Joint Stock Up 12.5 %

Shares of JYNT opened at $15.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $232.97 million, a PE ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85. Joint has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joint

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.44 million. Joint had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Analysts forecast that Joint will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bandera Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Joint by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 2,529,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,366,000 after purchasing an additional 134,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Joint by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,273,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,716,000 after purchasing an additional 24,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Joint by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,182,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,578,000 after purchasing an additional 59,264 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Joint by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 562,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 345,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Joint by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 492,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 36,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

About Joint

(Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. engages in the development, ownership, operation, support, and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment consists of the operating activities of the company-owned or managed clinics. The Franchise Operations segment includes the operating activities of the franchise business unit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.