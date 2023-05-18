Joseph F. Casey Acquires 2,762 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Stock

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) CEO Joseph F. Casey bought 2,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $21,433.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 316,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

HONE opened at $8.37 on Thursday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.99.

HarborOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 11th. This is a positive change from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of HarborOne Bancorp

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 9.7% during the third quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 281,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,189,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,379,000 after acquiring an additional 129,996 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $2,038,000. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership of all the outstanding stock of HarborOne Bank, a state-chartered trust company. It operates under the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment focuses on generating the consolidated net interest income and requires the provision for credit losses.

