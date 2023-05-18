Joseph Truitt Purchases 2,750 Shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Stock

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) Director Joseph Truitt purchased 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $10,257.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,257.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of LRMR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.71. 737,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,307. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $160.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.57. Research analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRMR. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 424,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 188,764 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 60.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 116,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 43,713 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 836.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the last quarter.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

