Joystick Trading 2% Lower Over Last Week (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 18th. One Joystick token can currently be bought for $0.0466 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Joystick has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Joystick has a market capitalization of $9.55 million and $12,234.68 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Joystick Profile

Joystick is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.04657048 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $12,955.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

